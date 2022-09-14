Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.53-$5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.88. 198,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,047,478. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $85.66 and a 12 month high of $132.58. The firm has a market cap of $119.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $257,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $280,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
