Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.53-$5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.88. 198,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,047,478. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $85.66 and a 12 month high of $132.58. The firm has a market cap of $119.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $257,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $280,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

