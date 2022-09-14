Melalie (MEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $182,353.26

Melalie (MEL) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, Melalie has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Melalie coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Melalie has a total market capitalization of $182,353.26 and $27,734.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,198.19 or 0.99996768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,236.15 or 1.00184668 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00056521 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012438 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00065196 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Melalie Coin Profile

MEL is a coin. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,314 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork.

Melalie Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Melior AI is an ICO providing AI & blockchain powered E-Commerce bots for businesses of all sizes. Melior AI is Artificial Intelligence research, development and solutions provider with its own proprietary Machine Learning and Deep Learning models that it has used to created competitive e-commerce products to affordably deliver the benefits of AI to businesses of all sizes across the world.Melior has developed two working e-commerce products which provide all major Natural Language Understanding (NLU) metrics. MILA – an advanced enterprise chatbot, that can complete sales and act as a website replacement. MAX – an advanced FAQ bot to deal with general queries. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melalie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melalie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melalie using one of the exchanges listed above.

