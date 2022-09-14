Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Lowered by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.23. The company had a trading volume of 168,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,153,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average of $87.42. The firm has a market cap of $220.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

