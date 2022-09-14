Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey Sells 90 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 90 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $14,379.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,795.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

IRTC stock traded up $6.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.48. The stock had a trading volume of 225,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.03. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.49 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

