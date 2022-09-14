Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Trimmed by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 97,315 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of META. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $153.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $152.67 and a one year high of $378.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.11.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,383.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,462,928. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on META shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

