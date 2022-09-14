Metahero One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.85 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Metahero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $18.36 million and $2.85 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 66.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001988 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00035883 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Coin Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

