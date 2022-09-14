MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 90.4% from the August 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:MMT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.52. 2,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,926. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $6.64.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is a boost from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
