Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by City State Bank

City State Bank increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 558.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,883 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $378,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,300 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.59. 789,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,733,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average is $66.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

