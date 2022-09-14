Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Has $1 Million Stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 78,553 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 116,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Doman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,383,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,199,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 20.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,732. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $547.33 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.64. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.11%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

