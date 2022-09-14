Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Has $661,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,111 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.66. 1,149,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,529,863. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $152.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

