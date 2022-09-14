Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.65. 353,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,987,268. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.94. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 371.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

