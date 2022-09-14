Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Altria Group Stock Performance
Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.65. 353,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,987,268. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.94. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 371.13%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altria Group (MO)
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.