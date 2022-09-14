Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Stock Down 0.4 %

MBCN opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $30.62.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 31.25%.

Middlefield Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Middlefield Banc

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 17.0% in the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.