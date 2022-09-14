Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 8,916 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 311.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Rithm Capital by 468.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RITM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of Rithm Capital stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.01. 41,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,388,665. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.25%.

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

