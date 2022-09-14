Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910,489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,544 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.92. 18,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,375. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.88.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

