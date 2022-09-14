Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.84. 11,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,358. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $108.22 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.65.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

