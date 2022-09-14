Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,069 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $46.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,783. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average is $48.45. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

