Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,048 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $375,337.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,567,643.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $375,337.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,567,643.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,404,484. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

CRM stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.40. The company had a trading volume of 77,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,272,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $161.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.48 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

