Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ladder Capital worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1,329.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,062,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 987,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,773,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth $184,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,377,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,643 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Ladder Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

Ladder Capital Increases Dividend

LADR stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 89.45 and a quick ratio of 89.45. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 110.00%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

