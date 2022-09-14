Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,925 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

HBAN traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 231,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,849,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

