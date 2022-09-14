Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $62,876,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 68,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,802,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $451,530,000 after purchasing an additional 663,476 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.86. 370,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,733,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.86.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.