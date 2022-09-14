Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.3% annually over the last three years.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. 910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,401. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $11.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $137,000.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

