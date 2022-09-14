Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.3% annually over the last three years.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HIE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. 910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,401. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $11.46.
About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
