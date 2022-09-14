MiMedx Group, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MiMedx Group in a research note issued on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $66.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. The company has a market cap of $393.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 314,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,508.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rohit Kashyap sold 12,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $51,964.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 430,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,500 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 314,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,508.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,946 shares of company stock valued at $207,568. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2,943.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 1,662,278 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 327,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 250,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 271,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 137,700 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

