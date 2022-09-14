MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MIND Technology Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIND opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. MIND Technology has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at MIND Technology

In other news, Director Peter H. Blum acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,475.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Peter H. Blum bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,696 shares in the company, valued at $154,475.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter H. Blum purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $72,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,569.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 41,696 shares of company stock valued at $196,637. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.