MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MIND Technology Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MIND opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. MIND Technology has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.68.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MIND Technology

In related news, Director Peter H. Blum bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $72,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,696 shares in the company, valued at $99,569.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Peter H. Blum bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,696 shares in the company, valued at $154,475.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter H. Blum bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $72,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,569.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,696 shares of company stock worth $196,637 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.