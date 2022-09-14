Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Short Interest Update

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 787.4% from the August 15th total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 35.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NERV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. 7,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,524. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.21. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.21. On average, equities research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,202 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.14% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

