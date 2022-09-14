Minter HUB Price Up 20.7% Over Last Week (HUB)

Minter HUB (HUB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Minter HUB has a market cap of $9.20 million and approximately $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter HUB coin can now be bought for about $20.40 or 0.00105928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Minter HUB has traded up 20.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,221.40 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00056858 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00065188 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005402 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00075559 BTC.

About Minter HUB

Minter HUB is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. The Reddit community for Minter HUB is https://reddit.com/r/Minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Minter HUB

According to CryptoCompare, “Hub puts identity data back into the hands of users and gives people a new level of economic opportunity and financial freedom. By encoding identity and reputation on the blockchain, Hub is the next digital identity protocol that is interoperable across multiple platforms. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter HUB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter HUB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter HUB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

