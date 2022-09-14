Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 255,460 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,460 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $68,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.28. The stock had a trading volume of 335,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,760,577. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

