Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 65,798 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,798 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Automatic Data Processing worth $81,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,755 shares of company stock worth $16,630,637. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.45. 45,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,531. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.21 and its 200-day moving average is $224.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $97.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

