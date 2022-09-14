Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $107,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.68. 8,767,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.19.

