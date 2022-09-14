Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,767,060 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,893 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.53% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $89,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLF shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

Insider Activity

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 7.9 %

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.46. 799,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,375,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.