Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $101.18 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,409 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Lam Research worth $101,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.1 %

LRCX traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $419.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,108. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $460.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Barclays cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $610.30.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

