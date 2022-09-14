Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $118.42 Million Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,930,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,238 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.55% of Teck Resources worth $118,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TECK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.34.

NYSE TECK traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $33.47. 252,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.30. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

