Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $75.78 Million Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,042,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 599,908 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.00% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $75,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE PAA traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 175,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plains All American Pipeline

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.