Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 172,896 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,905,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 172,896 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Williams Companies worth $97,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

WMB traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 219,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,704,519. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.81%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

