Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,030 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.26% of IQVIA worth $114,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $4.04 on Wednesday, hitting $208.47. 18,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,451. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

