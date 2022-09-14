Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 22,125 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,137 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,125 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $71,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 5.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $9.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.07. The company had a trading volume of 194,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,902. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

