Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MTSFY stock traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $59.85. 32,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,813. Mitsui Fudosan has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $74.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.08.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

