Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Down 71.2% in August

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 806,100 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the August 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MFG shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFG. CWM LLC grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 25,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Shares of MFG stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. 949,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,172. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Mizuho Financial Group has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

