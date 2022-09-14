MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Up 395.7% in August

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 395.7% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MJ Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MJNE traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,908. MJ has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.

MJ Company Profile

MJ Holdings, Inc, a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

