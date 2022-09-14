Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (LON:MIG4) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (LON:MIG4 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MIG4 stock remained flat at GBX 86 ($1.04) during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,930. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.76 million and a PE ratio of 245.71. Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 83.50 ($1.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 101 ($1.22). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 92.51.

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust. The fund prefers to invest in media & entertainment, commercial & professional services and information technology. The fund invests in management buyouts in small to medium sized unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. The fund prefer to invest in majority stakes.

