Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (LON:MIG4) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (LON:MIG4 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT Price Performance
Shares of MIG4 stock remained flat at GBX 86 ($1.04) during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,930. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.76 million and a PE ratio of 245.71. Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 83.50 ($1.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 101 ($1.22). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 92.51.
About Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT
