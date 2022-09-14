MobileCoin Price Hits $0.93 (MOB)

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One MobileCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00004620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MobileCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. MobileCoin has a market cap of $69.12 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MobileCoin alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004198 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MobileCoin Coin Profile

MobileCoin is a SCP coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2021. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MobileCoin’s official website is mobilecoin.foundation.

MobileCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub.The amount of energy required to operate the MobileCoin network is held low by avoiding Proof of work in favour of Federated Byzantine Agreement via the Stellar Consensus Protocol.The Stellar Consensus Protocol was first described in a whitepaper by David Mazières in 2015. It is a “federated Byzantine agreement system” that allows decentralized, leaderless computing networks efficiently to reach a consensus outcome on some decision.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobileCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MobileCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MobileCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MobileCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.