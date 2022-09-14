Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$56.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.44 million. Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.72 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,290. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10. Model N has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MODN. Truist Financial upped their target price on Model N from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Model N news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,125 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $35,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,207 shares of company stock worth $634,595 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 28.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Model N by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Model N by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

