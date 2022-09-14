Modex Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $13.95 Million (MODEX)

Modex (MODEX) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Modex coin can now be purchased for $0.0952 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Modex has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Modex has a total market cap of $13.95 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Modex Profile

MODEX is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 coins. The official message board for Modex is medium.com/@modex_tech. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Modex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex is a blockchain-based services development workshop and marketplace. It provides the users (developers or businesses) with a set of tools to assist them in developing blockchain-based projects. Modex features IDE, a way for developers to build, test, and deploy smart contracts and Dapps. There are other useful tools available for the users' to manage their projects development upon the platform, such as the source code auditing, the block explorer and a suit of Oracles. The MODEX token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that powers the Modex marketplace. All services, features, and fees within the platform will be paid using MODEX. “

