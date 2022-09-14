Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) fell 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $99.47 and last traded at $100.98. 19,647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 654,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.03.

Several research firms have weighed in on MHK. StockNews.com cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 35.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

