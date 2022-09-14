MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the August 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MGYOY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 904,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,984. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $5.58.

About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. It operates through five segments: Upstream, Downstream, Consumer Services, Gas Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The company is involved in the refining, transportation, and storage of crude oil; wholesale and retail of crude oil products; geothermal energy production; natural gas transmission; feed water and raw water supply; water transportation; refinery and marketing of oil and petrochemical products; importing and exporting of energetical products; warehousing and oil product storage activities; and exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and other gas products.

