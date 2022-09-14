monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) is HarbourVest Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

HarbourVest Partners LLC decreased its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,318 shares during the period. monday.com makes up about 5.9% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned about 0.41% of monday.com worth $28,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,541. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 1.82. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $85.75 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.52.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

