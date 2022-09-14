MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.35–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.16 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $386.83.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB traded down $5.87 on Wednesday, reaching $246.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,447. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $312.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.38. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $213.39 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $1,319,869.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at $52,824,680.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,825. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in MongoDB by 32.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 23.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth $251,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

