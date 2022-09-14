MONK (MONK) Trading Down 11.3% This Week

MONK (MONK) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. One MONK coin can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. MONK has a total market cap of $249,355.85 and approximately $8,822.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MONK has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unidef (U) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

MONK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

