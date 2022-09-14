Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading Up 6.2%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) was up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.34 and last traded at $20.10. Approximately 5,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 308,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet raised Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Montauk Renewables Stock Up 4.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.28 and a beta of -0.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Montauk Renewables
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
