Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading Up 6.2%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) was up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.34 and last traded at $20.10. Approximately 5,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 308,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Montauk Renewables Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.28 and a beta of -0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Montauk Renewables

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 14.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.