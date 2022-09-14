Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) PT Set at €324.00 by Berenberg Bank

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) has been given a €324.00 ($330.61) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MUV2. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($306.12) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €242.00 ($246.94) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €325.00 ($331.63) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €235.00 ($239.80) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($265.31) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of FRA MUV2 traded up €1.70 ($1.73) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €267.00 ($272.45). The company had a trading volume of 697,807 shares. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of €166.59 ($169.99) and a 1 year high of €198.95 ($203.01). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €230.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €230.52.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

